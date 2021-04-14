Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 47.3% Lower This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 45.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $462,899.67 and $88,764.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.22 or 0.03725256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

