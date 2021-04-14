Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 393.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

MA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.20. 88,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

