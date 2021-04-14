Matryx (MTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,163.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $47,163.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

