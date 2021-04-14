Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $705.22

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.22 ($9.21) and traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.08). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 43,570 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 690.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 705.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

