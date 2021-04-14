Maverick Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,414.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $403,283.27 and approximately $4,414.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Coin Trading

