McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

MCD stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $230.44. 63,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

