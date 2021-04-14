McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.