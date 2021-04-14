MCO (MCO) Trading Up 114.4% This Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One MCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.00 or 0.00033214 BTC on major exchanges. MCO has a market cap of $331.66 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 114.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MCO Coin Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

