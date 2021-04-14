MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 21st (NASDAQ:MITC)

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:MITC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares had issued 2,427,185 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MITC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Get MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares alerts:

About MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.