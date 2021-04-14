Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Short Interest Update

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MBGNF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Med BioGene has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Med BioGene

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

