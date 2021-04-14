Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.28. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,227. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

