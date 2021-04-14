Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.29. Medicure shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7,198 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

