MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 1,513.2% Higher This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $26,004.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 1,513.2% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00742142 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.04 or 1.00116418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.32 or 0.00850332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.