MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 1,863.7% Higher Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 221% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $28,551.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 1,863.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00728449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,151.76 or 0.99495243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.67 or 0.00841640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.