MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as low as C$6.13. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 1,967,857 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.
In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
