MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and traded as low as C$6.13. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 1,967,857 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0447272 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

