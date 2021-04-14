Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.5 days.

Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.64 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

