Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.5 days.
Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.64 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.