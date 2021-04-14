Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$13.50. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 9,350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

