Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$82.91 during trading on Wednesday. Melexis has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91.

Get Melexis alerts:

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.