Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $61.56 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $2,198.56 or 0.03525052 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $61.56 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00467285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.