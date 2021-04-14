Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops One Day Volume of $3,584.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $3,584.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00464958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00024765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.72 or 0.03457978 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.