Menlo Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.