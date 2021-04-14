Menlo Advisors LLC Purchases 40,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 514.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 272,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

