MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Reduced by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 5.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $247,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $25.85 on Wednesday, hitting $1,572.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,769. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.90 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,988.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,527.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,547.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. HSBC raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

