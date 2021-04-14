Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1,126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $180,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

