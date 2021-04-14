Meridian Network Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $459,379.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00066896 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

