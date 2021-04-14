Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Eric Andersen Acquires 23,629 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Eric Andersen purchased 23,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $143,191.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MACK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,075. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

