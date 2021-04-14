Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $331,843. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 197.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 234,786 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

