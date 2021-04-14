Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after acquiring an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 197.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 234,786 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $331,843. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

