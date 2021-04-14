Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,440,285.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $252.27 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.42 and a 200-day moving average of $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

