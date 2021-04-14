MetaHash Price Up 56.9% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $115.23 million and $3.35 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,660,826,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,285,209 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

