Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.42% of Methode Electronics worth $77,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

