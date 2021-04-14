Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.20.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.