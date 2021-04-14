Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.