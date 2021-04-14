Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

MTRAF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Metro has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

