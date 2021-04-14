Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OUKPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

