Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 14,616 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Shares of NTRA traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 578,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.