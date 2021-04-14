Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $395.22

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.22 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 546.59 ($7.14). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 543.60 ($7.10), with a volume of 736,817 shares.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 395.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

