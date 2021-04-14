Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $231,363,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

