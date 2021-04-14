Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,829 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,154,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. United Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $231,363,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

