MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.84. MicroVision shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 37,970 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

