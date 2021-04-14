MiL.k (MLK) Market Capitalization Reaches $165.84 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $165.84 million and $76,146.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.04 or 0.00725344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,677.04 or 0.99254589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.95 or 0.00842392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

