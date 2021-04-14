Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 68,843,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,924,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Minerco
