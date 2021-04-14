Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 68,843,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,924,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

