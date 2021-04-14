Minter Network Hits Market Capitalization of $74.51 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $74.51 million and approximately $791,048.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,971,699,251 coins and its circulating supply is 3,766,489,684 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

