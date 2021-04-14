MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0025 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $461,971.83 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,230.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.42 or 0.03773761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00427054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $801.22 or 0.01287514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00531019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00503348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00360513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003472 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

