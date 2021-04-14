Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 442,685 shares of company stock worth $81,033,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average is $204.22. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.