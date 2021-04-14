Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $137.29 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $32.30 million and $333,830.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $137.29 or 0.00212670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 235,227 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

