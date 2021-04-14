Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.05 or 0.00212696 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $382,891.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00067773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00271186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.14 or 0.00745183 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,277.47 or 0.99659903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.90 or 0.00848757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 236,949 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

