Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,161.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $344.42 or 0.00544077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $45,161.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00264207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.00708751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.53 or 0.98806324 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.00836372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 93,606 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

