Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $16.92 or 0.00026877 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and $181,188.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00273962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.30 or 0.00732976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,737.91 or 0.99687309 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.00843011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,046,645 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.