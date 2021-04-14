Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Cap of $33.01 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $553.38 or 0.00875263 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $172,057.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00274103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00752991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,925.36 or 0.99527413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.33 or 0.00849885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 59,648 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.